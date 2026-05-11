Gravity (India) Swings To Q4 Profit Of ₹6.8 Crore As Revenue Surges To ₹99.2 Crore

Gravity (India) reported a standalone net profit of Rs 6.8 crore in Q4 FY26. |

Mumbai: Gravity (India) Limited reported a sharp turnaround in its standalone financial performance for Q4 FY26, posting a net profit of Rs 6.8 crore against a loss of Rs 29.7 lakh in the corresponding quarter last year, driven by a steep rise in trading revenue.

Revenue from operations climbed to Rs 99.2 crore during the March quarter from Rs 59.5 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 0.18 lakh in Q4 FY25. The company’s quarterly trajectory reflected strong sequential acceleration during FY26 despite audit qualifications flagged by the statutory auditor.

Gravity (India)’s total income for the quarter rose to Rs 99.4 crore from Rs 59.5 crore in the December quarter, while total expenditure increased to Rs 90 crore from Rs 53.5 crore sequentially.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 9.3 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 6 crore in Q3 FY26, against a pre-tax loss of Rs 64 lakh in the year-ago quarter.

Sequentially, the company’s net profit grew 51.6 percent from Rs 4.5 crore in Q3 FY26 to Rs 6.8 crore in Q4 FY26. Purchase of stock-in-trade remained the largest cost component at Rs 89.7 crore during the quarter versus Rs 53.3 crore in the preceding quarter.

Employee benefit expenses rose to Rs 27.3 lakh from Rs 8.4 lakh, while finance costs increased to Rs 7.3 lakh from Rs 3.7 lakh. Earnings per share improved to Rs 7.59 from Rs 5 in the December quarter.

For the full financial year FY26, the company reported revenue from operations of Rs 179.2 crore compared with Rs 1.2 crore in FY25. Net profit for FY26 stood at Rs 12.9 crore against a loss of Rs 2 crore in the previous year, while profit before tax came in at Rs 17.4 crore versus a loss of Rs 2.3 crore in FY25.

Total assets expanded to Rs 40.4 crore as of March 31, 2026 from Rs 6 crore a year earlier.

The company’s statutory auditor, however, issued a disclaimer of opinion on the audited standalone results, citing inadequate supporting documents, unresolved GST and TDS compliance matters, unavailable historical accounting records, and pending verification of related-party transactions.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited/audited exchange filings and is not investment advice.