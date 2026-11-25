Delhi-NCR’s Property Market |

Mumbai: India's luxury real estate market is witnessing a significant transformation, with developers across Delhi-NCR increasingly focusing on premium residential projects. Rising aspirations, evolving lifestyle preferences and improving infrastructure are driving demand for spacious homes, modern amenities and exclusive residential communities.

While Gurugram remains a prominent luxury housing destination, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad are emerging as competitive alternatives for affluent homebuyers.

Premium Housing Supply Expands

According to Cushman & Wakefield, Delhi-NCR recorded 8,728 residential launches during Q3 2026, with Gurugram accounting for the largest share. New Gurugram, Golf Course Extension Road and Dwarka Expressway emerged as active residential corridors. The weighted average launch price reached approximately ₹16,400 per square foot.

Separately, ANAROCK data reported by India TV showed that properties priced above ₹1.5 crore accounted for 61% of NCR's new residential supply, highlighting the growing prominence of premium housing.

Luxury Living Redefined

Real estate developers are increasingly prioritising spacious layouts, low-density developments, smart home technology, wellness facilities and enhanced security. Branded residences are also gaining attention. Gulshan Group's partnership with Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) to introduce Taj Residences in Noida reflects the growing convergence of luxury housing and hospitality services.

Developers are focusing on functional architecture, natural lighting, premium construction materials and greater privacy to meet changing buyer expectations.

Infrastructure Drives Expansion

Improved connectivity through the Dwarka Expressway, Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Delhi-Meerut Expressway and expanding metro networks is reshaping NCR's property landscape. These infrastructure developments are improving accessibility to employment centres, educational institutions, healthcare facilities and commercial districts, making emerging residential destinations increasingly attractive.

Integrated townships in Ghaziabad are also drawing interest from premium homebuyers seeking greenery, recreational facilities and better community living.

Buyers Seek Long-Term Value

Beyond premium amenities, homebuyers are increasingly evaluating construction quality, maintenance standards, transparency and developers' delivery commitments.

Industry executives believe that sustainable growth in NCR's luxury property market will depend on developers' ability to balance aspirational lifestyles with practical functionality, dependable services and long-term residential value.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!