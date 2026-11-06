'Hope You Are Enjoying Delhi Weather': Supreme Court CJI’s Sarcastic Remark As Delhi-NCR Air Pollution Crisis Comes Under Scrutiny | X / ANI

The Supreme Court on Friday, November 6, made a pointed remark on Delhi's worsening air quality as Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant opened a hearing on the severe air pollution crisis in the national capital and adjoining areas.

“I hope you all are enjoying the weather in Delhi,” the CJI remarked while commencing proceedings before a three-judge bench comprising Justices Surya Kant, Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana. The sarcastic comment came as air quality in several parts of Delhi-NCR remained dangerously poor, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hovering close to the severe category.

Senior advocate Aparajita Singh, assisting the court as amicus curiae, responded that pollution levels remained close to the severe category and were affecting her voice. She reportedly compared breathing Delhi's polluted air to “smoking 30 cigarettes a day”.

Supreme Court Questions Focus On Stubble Burning

During the hearing, the bench examined the contribution of stubble burning to the pollution crisis. Singh told the court that farm fires had contributed around 14 per cent to Delhi's pollution on recent days, while emphasising that the city was already polluted due to several other sources.

The court observed that procurement prices for crop stubble, commonly known as parali, should be announced well in advance to encourage farmers to sell or manage the residue instead of burning it. It also stressed the need for gram panchayats to put systems in place to address the problem.

The bench noted that farm fires should ideally have stopped by this stage, as farmers prepare for the next sowing season. It called for greater awareness among farmers about the economic benefits of managing crop residue rather than setting it on fire.

Vehicles, Traffic Congestion Also Under Scanner

The court also questioned whether the focus on stubble burning alone was sufficient to address Delhi-NCR's air pollution, pointing to vehicular emissions, traffic congestion and local sources such as waste burning.

The bench flagged the role of vehicles, including high-end cars owned by affluent sections, and referred to bumper-to-bumper traffic as a significant contributor to pollution.

It observed that discussions and statements on the issue continued even as pollution levels remained high, stressing that the immediate priority should be to bring the AQI down from around 400 rather than focus only on achieving an ideal reading of 100.

'No Restriction Is Going To Work': Supreme Court On Diwali Pollution

The bench also discussed the impact of Diwali celebrations on air quality and observed that imposing restrictions alone would not resolve the problem. It called for greater awareness and a return to traditional customs and practices during festivals.

“Why don't we revert to our original customs?” the CJI asked, emphasising that celebrations should be accompanied by a sense of responsibility towards the environment.

Justice Joymalya Bagchi linked the issue to the commercialisation of festivals. The court observed that merely passing orders and imposing restrictions could lead to more violations instead of bringing about meaningful change.

“No restriction is going to work. The more orders we pass, the more violations will multiply,” the bench observed.

The CJI also cautioned against blaming economically weaker sections for the pollution crisis, noting that many depend on seasonal work and festive activities for their livelihoods.

“Poor people do not generate any pollution. They are the sufferers. It is those who can afford it and those who can contribute to it,” the CJI remarked.

Court Examines Wider Challenges Behind Delhi's Pollution

The hearing also touched upon the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) and the challenges involved in managing pollution in a city that attracts people from across the country.

The court noted that rainfall had temporarily brought some relief from pollution, but the broader crisis continued to require coordinated action. Delhi-NCR's air quality is affected by multiple factors, including stubble burning, vehicular emissions, construction activity, industrial pollution and weather conditions.

The Supreme Court's observations underline the need for measures that go beyond seasonal restrictions and address the several sources contributing to the region's recurring winter pollution crisis.