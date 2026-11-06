Mumbai Weather Update: Temperatures Set To Touch 35°C During Diwali; Smog Persists As AQI Remains Poor | Screengrab

Mumbai: Mumbai continued to experience warm and dry conditions on Friday, with mild winds offering little relief as temperatures are expected to hover around 35°C through the Diwali festivities. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mainly clear skies, with the daytime maximum likely to reach 35°C. A thick layer of smog can be seen engulfing the skyline.

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Today's Weather Update

The minimum temperature was recorded at 28°C on Thursday morning, while the maximum is expected to remain around 35°C. According to the IMD forecast, the city is likely to see similar temperatures over the next five to six days, keeping the weather warm during the festive period.

Mumbai has been witnessing persistent heat and humidity over the past few weeks, with no immediate indication of a winter-like change. Although temperatures had dipped briefly in recent days, the latest forecast suggests that the respite will be short-lived. IMD Mumbai Director Bikram Singh said a more noticeable fall in temperatures, bringing a winter-like feel to the city, is expected only from December.

Mumbai AQI Remains Poor

Mumbai AQI remains poor | AQI.in

Meanwhile, air quality remained a concern, with Mumbai recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 162 on Friday morning. According to AQI.in, the reading falls in the 'Poor' category, indicating that pollution levels remain elevated despite recent rainfall.

The AQI scale used by AQI.in classifies readings between 0 and 50 as 'Good', while 51–100 fall under 'Satisfactory'. Levels between 101 and 200 are categorised as 'Poor', 201–300 as 'Very Poor', and readings above 300 as 'Severe'. With dry conditions expected to continue and smog persisting across parts of the city, air quality remains an additional concern for Mumbaikars during the Diwali period.

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