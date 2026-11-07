Diwali Stunt On Gurgaon's Dwarka Expressway: Man Fires Fireworks From Moving Car, Viral Video Sparks Safety Concerns

Diwali Stunt On Gurgaon's Dwarka Expressway: Man Fires Fireworks From Moving Car, Video Goes Viral | Instagram

While people across the country are celebrating Diwali by lighting diyas, enjoying traditional foods and sweets, and observing the festival peacefully, some are making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Recently, a dangerous Diwali stunt on Gurgaon's Dwarka Expressway sparked concerns over road safety after a video allegedly showing a man firing fireworks from a moving car went viral on social media. The incident has drawn attention to reckless celebrations on public roads, with several users questioning the apparent disregard for the safety of other commuters.

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Man performs dangerous firecracker stunt from moving car

Recently, a video of a man went viral on social media, where he is seen firing firecrackers from a moving car on Gurgaon's Dwarka Expressway.

The fireworks can be seen bursting in the air as the vehicle moves forward, creating a potentially hazardous situation for motorists travelling nearby.

Concerns over road safety

The incident has raised concerns about the risks associated with using firecrackers on public roads, particularly during the festive season when traffic movement is often high. Such stunts can lead to serious accidents, distract other drivers and potentially cause injuries to pedestrians and commuters.

Netizens' reactions

The video has also reignited discussions around reckless driving and the need for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations during festivals. Firing fireworks from a moving vehicle can potentially result in loss of control, road accidents and fire-related injuries.

One X user said, "A few moments of showing off can outweigh someone’s entire life. The road is no place."

"This isn’t cool, bro. It’s pure stupidity putting innocent lives at risk," another said.

"This isn't bravery or entertainment; it's reckless behaviour that puts innocent lives in danger. Road safety should never be taken lightly. No stunt is worth risking lives!" X user commented.