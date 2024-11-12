 Delhi High Court Orders LOC Cancellation Against Ashneer Grover And Wife Following BharatPe Settlement
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessDelhi High Court Orders LOC Cancellation Against Ashneer Grover And Wife Following BharatPe Settlement

Delhi High Court Orders LOC Cancellation Against Ashneer Grover And Wife Following BharatPe Settlement

A bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula took note of the submission that the FIR forming the basis of issuance of LOC has been quashed on the basis of compromise between the parties.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 08:21 PM IST
article-image
Ashneer Grover and his wife | X

The Delhi High Court has ordered the Bureau of Immigration to cancel a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against BharatPe's former Managing Director Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover.

A bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula took note of the submission that the FIR forming the basis of issuance of LOC has been quashed on the basis of compromise between the parties.

"Accordingly, the present petitions are disposed of with a direction to the respondents (authorities) to cancel the LOC against the petitioners in their records," it ordered.

After a long-standing and dramatic courtroom battle, BharatPe in September this year said it had reached a settlement with its former co-founder Grover, who was charged, along with his family members, by the fintech company for alleged misappropriation of funds worth Rs 88.67 crore.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: JNPA Hosts CII Delegation To Strengthen Industry Ties And Explore Trade Infrastructure
Mumbai: JNPA Hosts CII Delegation To Strengthen Industry Ties And Explore Trade Infrastructure
Mumbai: Western Railway Suburban Services Disrupted Due To Signal Failure At Kandivali; Delays And Diversions Reported
Mumbai: Western Railway Suburban Services Disrupted Due To Signal Failure At Kandivali; Delays And Diversions Reported
Chhattisgarh HC Takes Suo Motu Notice On Tiger Poisoning Incident In Korea Forest Division; Investigates Decline In State's Big Cat Population
Chhattisgarh HC Takes Suo Motu Notice On Tiger Poisoning Incident In Korea Forest Division; Investigates Decline In State's Big Cat Population
Thane: State Human Rights Commission Orders Probe Into Alleged Illegal Cow Slaughter In Badlapur
Thane: State Human Rights Commission Orders Probe Into Alleged Illegal Cow Slaughter In Badlapur

The fintech company said that as part of the agreement, Grover will not be associated with BharatPe in any capacity nor be a part of the shareholding of the company. It added that both parties have decided not to pursue the cases filed.

Read Also
JioStar Takes The Spotlight: Will This Be The New OTT Giant After Reliance-Disney Merger? What...
article-image

BharatPe in December 2022 had filed a criminal complaint against Grover, Madhuri Grover, Shwetank Jain (her brother), Suresh Jain (father-in-law of Grover) and Deepak Gupta (the couple's brother-in-law). It has been alleged that Grover, founder & ex-director of BharatPe, his wife and other officials were involved in criminal misappropriation of the company's funds, on the basis of various fabricated documents. Accordingly, payments were made to non-existent vendors and HR consultancy firms causing a wrongful loss of approximately Rs 81 crore to the complainant company.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police arrested Deepak Gupta in connection with the misappropriation of the company's funds. Earlier, another accused in this case, Amit Bansal was also arrested by the EOW.

Read Also
'Goodbye Vistara': IndiGo Bids Farewell To Singapore Airlines-Owned Carrier Over Merger With Air...
article-image

BharatPe had also approached the Delhi High Court months after Grover and his wife were dismissed from the company over allegations of misappropriation of funds. In its suit, running into 2,800 pages, BharatPe claimed damages worth Rs 88.67 crore from Grover, his wife, and others for alleged cheating and misappropriation of funds.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tata Curvv Faces 3-Month Waiting Period Amid Surging Bookings

Tata Curvv Faces 3-Month Waiting Period Amid Surging Bookings

Delhi High Court Orders LOC Cancellation Against Ashneer Grover And Wife Following BharatPe...

Delhi High Court Orders LOC Cancellation Against Ashneer Grover And Wife Following BharatPe...

JioStar Takes The Spotlight: Will This Be The New OTT Giant After Reliance-Disney Merger? What...

JioStar Takes The Spotlight: Will This Be The New OTT Giant After Reliance-Disney Merger? What...

2025 Vespa GTS Revealed: New 310cc Engine Offers More Power and Efficiency

2025 Vespa GTS Revealed: New 310cc Engine Offers More Power and Efficiency

Hyundai Motor India Unveils Q2 and H1 FY25 Financial Performance

Hyundai Motor India Unveils Q2 and H1 FY25 Financial Performance