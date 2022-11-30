e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessDelhi excise policy: ED arrests businessman Amit Arora on money laundering charges 

Delhi excise policy: ED arrests businessman Amit Arora on money laundering charges 

Arora is director of Buddy Retail Pvt Limited, located in Gurugram. This is the sixth arrest in this case by the ED

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 11:16 AM IST
article-image
Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

The ED has arrested another businessman, Amit Arora, in connection with its money laundering probe in the Delhi excise policy case, official sources said Wednesday.

Arora is the director of the Gurugram-based Buddy Retail Pvt Limited. The ED has now made six arrests related to this case.

Arora was arrested last night under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

According to the sources, he is anticipated to be brought before a local court where the agency will ask for his custody.

Read Also
Opening bell: Indices opened marginally up; Sensex up 134 points, Nifty at 18658
article-image

The Enforcement Directorate case stems from a CBI FIR.

The CBI in a recently filed charge sheet in the case claimed that Amit Arora, with two other accused, Dinesh Arora and Arjun Pandey, are "close associates" of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and were "actively involved in managing and diverting the undue pecuniary advantage collected from liquor licensees" for the accused public servants.

Last Monday, the ED also submitted its initial charge sheet (prosecution complaint) in the case, which included the names of a few other entities as well as the arrested businessman Sameer Mahandru.

Read Also
Rupee rises 13 paise to 81.59 against US dollar in early trade
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Is the sun setting on India's edtech sector?

Is the sun setting on India's edtech sector?

Delhi excise policy: ED arrests businessman Amit Arora on money laundering charges 

Delhi excise policy: ED arrests businessman Amit Arora on money laundering charges 

Gold prices slightly down trading at Rs 48,460; silver unchanged

Gold prices slightly down trading at Rs 48,460; silver unchanged

Petrol, diesel prices today: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

Petrol, diesel prices today: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

Rupee rises 13 paise to 81.59 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee rises 13 paise to 81.59 against US dollar in early trade