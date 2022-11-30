Delhi excise policy: ED arrests businessman Amit Arora on money laundering charges 

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

The ED has arrested another businessman, Amit Arora, in connection with its money laundering probe in the Delhi excise policy case, official sources said Wednesday.

Arora is the director of the Gurugram-based Buddy Retail Pvt Limited. The ED has now made six arrests related to this case.

Arora was arrested last night under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

According to the sources, he is anticipated to be brought before a local court where the agency will ask for his custody.

The Enforcement Directorate case stems from a CBI FIR.

The CBI in a recently filed charge sheet in the case claimed that Amit Arora, with two other accused, Dinesh Arora and Arjun Pandey, are "close associates" of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and were "actively involved in managing and diverting the undue pecuniary advantage collected from liquor licensees" for the accused public servants.

Last Monday, the ED also submitted its initial charge sheet (prosecution complaint) in the case, which included the names of a few other entities as well as the arrested businessman Sameer Mahandru.

