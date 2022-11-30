Opening bell: Indices opened marginally up; Sensex up 134 points, Nifty at 18658

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, Indian economic indices opened flat amid conflicting global cues.

The Sensex was up 134.66 points or 0.21% at 62816.50, and the Nifty was up 40.40 points or 0.22% at 18658.40.

About 1,422 shares have advanced, 527 shares declined, and 112 shares are unchanged.

Hindalco Industries, Bajaj Auto, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Tata Steel and Grasim Industries were the major gainers on Nifty, while losers were Infosys, BPCL, ONGC, Apollo Hospitals and Power Grid Corporation.

Later, the indices trade higher with Nifty hitting new record high at 18658

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade | Source: BSE

Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd- "Markets are likely to exhibit a range-bound trend with a mixed bias in the early session on Wednesday, tracking a sluggish US markets close overnight, as investors await Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's scheduled speech at the Hutchins Center on fiscal and monetary policy at Brookings."

"Investors would try to take cues from the speech whether the central bank will slow or stop interest rate hikes. However, with protests in China against Covid-19 restrictions seen easing, FIIs seen making a solid comeback to Indian markets, and the US Dollar index hovering at 3-month low, markets are eyeing Nifty could soon hit the 19000 mark."

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net-bought shares worth Rs 1,241.57 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net-sold shares worth Rs 744.42 crore on November 29, as per provisional data available on the NSE.