Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals' consolidated PAT rises 7.8% to Rs 131 cr in June quarter

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation on Tuesday reported a 7.8 per cent growth in the consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 130.83 crore for the June 2021 quarter.

The company's PAT stood at Rs 121.14 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2020-21, Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in April-June 2021 jumped 37.6 per cent to Rs 1,902.10 crore, compared with Rs 1,382 crore in the year-ago period.

Its Chairman and Managing Director Sailesh C Mehta said, "Despite the persistent challenges posed by the second wave of COVID-19, we maintained a steady growth trajectory in our operational and business performance, which met our expectations."

Mehta added that the firm's efforts in each of the businesses to move from commodity to speciality continue with strong vigour, and the next few years are expected to reap its positive impact.

Published on: Tuesday,August 10, 2021, 07:15 PM IST