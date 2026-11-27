Banks across India will close from December 25 to 27 for Christmas and the weekend. |

Mumbai: Bank branches across India will close for three consecutive days from December 25 to 27, 2026. Christmas falls on a Friday, followed by the fourth Saturday and Sunday. Customers who need to deposit cheques at a counter, submit loan documents or complete in-person KYC should check their branch’s schedule before making a trip.

Nationwide Closures

Banks will also shut nationwide on December 12, the second Saturday of the month, and on all four Sundays, December 6, 13, 20 and 27. The nationwide December 26 closure coincides with a regional Christmas holiday in Nagaland and Meghalaya.

For customers with paperwork due around Christmas, Thursday, December 24, is the last scheduled banking day before the three-day break in most parts of the country. In Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland, the Christmas Eve holiday extends that break to four days, from December 24 to 27. Customers there should plan counter visits by Wednesday, December 23.

Regional Holidays

The month opens with Indigenous Faith Day in Arunachal Pradesh and State Inauguration Day in Nagaland on December 1. Goa has two local closures, for the Feast of St Francis Xavier on December 3 and Goa Liberation Day on December 19.

Sikkim’s Losoong and Namsoong holidays run from December 9 to 11. With the second Saturday and Sunday immediately following, branches there face five consecutive days of closure through December 13.

Punjab’s separate bank holiday schedule adds December 14 for Guru Tegh Bahadur’s martyrdom day and December 28 for Shaheedi Sabha. The latter extends Punjab’s Christmas break through Monday. Meghalaya also has commemorative holidays on December 18 and 30, while Mizoram observes New Year’s Eve on December 31.

Digital Banking

Customers can generally use UPI, IMPS, mobile banking, net banking and ATMs during branch holidays. The RBI’s NEFT and RTGS systems operate round the clock throughout the year, so customers can initiate electronic transfers over the Christmas weekend through their bank’s available digital channels.

Work that requires a counter visit, such as updating a passbook, requesting a demand draft or handing over original documents, should be scheduled for a working day. If a loan or payment deadline depends on a cheque deposit, allow time for processing and confirm the applicable cut-off with your branch before the holiday stretch.

December 2026 Bank Holiday Chart