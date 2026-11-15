Bank Holidays November 16-22, Banks To Remain Closed For 3 Days In Select Cities; Check Full List |

Mumbai: Planning to visit your bank next week? Customers should check the bank holiday calendar before heading to their nearest branch, as banks will remain closed on three days between November 16 and 22, 2026, due to regional festivals and the weekly Sunday holiday.

Branches of State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and other lenders will observe holidays depending on their locations.

However, these holidays will not apply nationwide, except for Sunday.

November 16 – Chhath Puja

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar cited in the report, banks will remain closed in Patna and Ranchi on Monday, November 16, on account of Surya Shashthi Dala Chhath.

Customers in these cities should complete important branch-related transactions in advance to avoid inconvenience.

November 20 – Igas-Bagwal

Banks in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, will remain closed on Friday, November 20, to observe Igas-Bagwal, a traditional regional festival.

Banking operations in other cities are expected to continue normally unless separate local holidays are announced.

November 22 – Sunday Holiday

All bank branches across India will remain closed on Sunday, November 22, as part of the regular weekly holiday.

This applies to public-sector and private-sector banks.

When Will Banks Remain Open?

Bank branches are expected to operate normally on November 17, 18 and 19.

Banks will also remain open on Saturday, November 21, as it is the third Saturday of the month.

Under RBI rules, banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, while the first and third Saturdays are generally working days.

Digital Banking Services Available

Despite branch closures, customers can generally access UPI, mobile banking, internet banking and ATM services.

However, cheque-related transactions, document submissions and other branch-dependent services may be affected.

Customers are advised to verify their branch’s holiday schedule before visiting.