Maize Prices Surge 55% In Tamil Nadu's Namakkal, Poultry Farmers Struggle As Egg Production Costs Rise | Representational Image

Namakkal, Nov 15: A steep increase in maize prices has pushed up poultry feed costs in Namakkal, Tamil Nadu, leaving farmers concerned about the rising expense of egg production and the dwindling availability of a key feed ingredient.

Namakkal serves as one of the country’s largest poultry and egg-producing hubs.

Maize Prices Rise By Over 50%

Maize prices have climbed from around Rs 22 per kg to Rs 33–Rs 34 per kg, an increase of approximately 50–55 per cent.

Poultry farmers attributed the surge to reduced supplies following inadequate rainfall in major maize-growing areas. The shortage has affected procurement from cultivation belts such as Attur, Pethanaickenpalayam and Kallakurichi, which supply maize to poultry farms.

Reduced availability in these areas has added to the difficulties faced by farmers who depend on regular purchases to sustain feed production. Maize and soya are the principal ingredients used in poultry feed, with maize accounting for more than 40 per cent of its composition. Its substantial share makes fluctuations in maize prices a major factor influencing the overall expenditure of poultry farms.

Maize Remains Essential For Poultry Feed

Apart from its role in feed formulation, maize also contributes to the colour of egg yolks. Poultry representatives regard it as an essential ingredient, making the current supply constraints particularly challenging for the sector.

An adult bird consumes around 110 grams of feed daily. Of this, nearly 55 grams consists of grains, predominantly maize.

Maintaining this daily feeding requirement means farmers must continue procuring supplies despite the sharp increase in prices.

Inadequate Rainfall Affects Maize Supply

Farm owners linked the decline in maize availability to inadequate rainfall and the effects of El Nino on cultivation. They said lower supplies from growing regions had tightened the market and increased procurement costs.

The immediate concern for producers is therefore both the price of maize and the difficulty of obtaining sufficient quantities.

With feeding requirements continuing every day, limited availability has become a significant operational challenge.

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Higher Feed Costs Burden Poultry Farmers

Higher expenditure on maize has consequently raised the cost of preparing poultry feed. This, in turn, has increased the amount farmers must spend to maintain their flocks and produce eggs.

The rise from Rs 22 to as much as Rs 34 per kg represents an additional outlay of up to Rs 12 for every kilogram of maize purchased.

For Namakkal’s poultry farmers, the combination of constrained supplies and higher feed expenditure has intensified concerns over production costs, with maize availability remaining central to their ability to manage daily farm operations and sustain egg production.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)