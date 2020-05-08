Dear Modi fans, if economy tanks, your digital tribe won't fill your stomachs

Days come and days go but nothing really changes.

If you are one of the millions of users on social media in India, your daily experience ranges from recreational outrage to sob stories where every single irrelevant topic is discussed and dissected. By the time we are done with digesting one sob story, we are already hit with another one. At times, it seems like we are akin to those dogs on the street whose daily routine seems to be barking at cars and running after them. Just like in the case of those dogs, all that changes is the model of the car. Everything else remains the same.

Let us take the current discourse in the midst of an unprecedented lock down. We are in day 45 of the lock down. Everything is pretty much shut down. Yes, the green and orange zones are seeing some movement, but it barely accounts for anything if we look at the contribution of the zones in our economy. As per this report, this is the contribution of the top nine richest cities of India to the GDP in terms of Purchasing Power Parity.