Amit Malviya tweets about Mamata not taking a press conference, Twitter wonders if he's trolling Modi

The novel coronavirus outbreak has seen people coming together to solve crises and deal with issues arising from the lockdown. At the same time, varies political parties continue to attack each other over their opinions and policies.

On Friday, BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya took a jibe at West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee.

Malviya took to Twitter and wrote: "CM Mamata Banerjee hasn’t addressed a press conference now for days... Perhaps questions on her government’s inept handling of Covid got too probing for her comfort. But that doesn’t absolve her of the humanitarian crisis brewing in West Bengal. Things continue to look grim."