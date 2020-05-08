Amit Malviya tweets about Mamata not taking a press conference, Twitter wonders if he's trolling Modi

The novel coronavirus outbreak has seen people coming together to solve crises and deal with issues arising from the lockdown. At the same time, varies political parties continue to attack each other over their opinions and policies.
On Friday, BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya took a jibe at West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee.
Malviya took to Twitter and wrote: "CM Mamata Banerjee hasn’t addressed a press conference now for days... Perhaps questions on her government’s inept handling of Covid got too probing for her comfort. But that doesn’t absolve her of the humanitarian crisis brewing in West Bengal. Things continue to look grim."
Malviya's tweet has led netizens to wonder if he is trolling Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has not held a single press conference during his tenure as India's Prime Minister.
"Somebody hasn't addressed a press conference for 'days' and Malviya is calling the person out" a user wrote.
Here are some more reactions from the users:
Earlier, Malviya condemned the attack on Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami saying that this is 'attack on everyone who is on the side of truth'.
He criticised the Congress for its leaders' attack on Goswami. Malviya defended Goswami, saying he spoke the truth.
"Shame on Congress for attacking Arnab because he spoke the truth. In 2013, Wiki cable said that Sonia Gandhi wanted Bajrang Dal banned in Odisha and Karnataka, but she retracted when MK Narayanan explained that their response was against forced conversions by Pentecostal groups," he tweeted.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)