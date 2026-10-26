DCM Shriram Q2 Profit Falls 33% To ₹105.68 Crore, Revenue Rises 21% To ₹4,151 Crore

DCM Shriram's Q2 FY27 consolidated profit declined 33 percent to Rs 105.68 crore. |

New Delhi: DCM Shriram Limited reported a 33.4 percent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 105.68 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with Rs 158.72 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Despite the fall in profit, revenue from operations increased 20.9 percent to Rs 4,150.79 crore from Rs 3,432.43 crore in the year-ago period, according to the company's stock exchange filing on Monday.

Revenue Grows, Profit Declines

The company's total income rose to Rs 4,178.26 crore from Rs 3,531.26 crore a year earlier.

However, total expenses increased to Rs 4,025.86 crore from Rs 3,285.40 crore.

Profit before tax declined to Rs 152.40 crore from Rs 245.86 crore, while earnings per share stood at Rs 6.72 against Rs 10.14.

Sequential Performance

Compared with the June quarter, consolidated revenue increased 9.7 percent from Rs 3,784.67 crore.

However, net profit declined from Rs 693.44 crore in Q1 FY27, when the company had recognised substantial tax adjustments and exceptional gains.

Half-Year Performance

For the six months ended September 2026, consolidated revenue rose 15.2 percent to Rs 7,935.46 crore from Rs 6,887.61 crore.

Net profit increased to Rs 799.12 crore from Rs 272.54 crore, supported by the earlier tax adjustments and exceptional gains.

Segment Performance

Chemicals and Vinyl revenue increased to Rs 1,576.66 crore from Rs 1,108.40 crore. However, segment profit declined to Rs 133.68 crore from Rs 200.71 crore.

Sugar and Ethanol revenue increased to Rs 1,197.21 crore, while Fenesta Building Systems revenue rose to Rs 344.44 crore.

Bioseed reported a segment loss of Rs 42.98 crore.

Dividend And Expansion Plans

The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share, with October 30 fixed as the record date.

It also approved capital expenditure of up to Rs 145 crore for a solar power plant, Rs 120 crore for additional electrolysers and Rs 60 crore for cement plant improvements.

Separately, it approved an equity contribution of up to Rs 50 crore to its Shriram Teknor joint venture.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.