DCM Shriram Q3 Profit Rises 34% QoQ To ₹213 Crore, Revenue Climbs To ₹4,003 Crore

Mumbai: DCM Shriram Limited reported a 34 percent sequential rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 212.6 crore in the December quarter of FY26, driven by strong revenue growth and improved operating performance. Revenue from operations increased 16.6 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 4,003 crore, supported by higher volumes across core segments. Compared with Q2 FY26 profit of Rs 158.7 crore, the company delivered a sharp recovery in quarterly earnings momentum.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, consolidated total income rose to Rs 4,032 crore, up from Rs 3,531 crore in the preceding quarter. EBITDA before exceptional items jumped 37 percent QoQ to Rs 560 crore, reflecting operating leverage despite higher employee and power costs. Profit before tax stood at Rs 322.5 crore, after accounting for an exceptional charge of Rs 55 crore related to the statutory impact of new labour codes. In the year-ago quarter, profit after tax was Rs 262.1 crore.

Sequential growth builds

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue growth of Rs 571 crore outpaced the rise in total expenses, which increased to Rs 3,654.5 crore from Rs 3,285.4 crore. Higher employee benefit expenses and other overheads were partly offset by favourable inventory movements. EBITDA margin improved to 12.6 percent in Q3 FY26 from 9.5 percent in Q2 FY26, highlighting better cost absorption as volumes expanded.

Key drivers and dividend

Segmentally, Chemicals and Vinyl, Sugar and Ethanol, Fenesta Building Systems, and Shriram Farm Solutions contributed to improved operating results during the quarter. The board also declared a second interim dividend of Rs 3.60 per equity share, taking the total interim dividend for FY26 to Rs 7.20 per share.

Nine-month performance

For the nine months ended December 2025, consolidated revenue grew 12 percent year-on-year to Rs 10,890.9 crore, while net profit increased 14.1 percent to Rs 485.2 crore, supported by stable margins and steady performance across businesses, indicating sustained operational momentum through FY26.

Disclaimer: This article is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company. Figures are rounded for readability. Investors should refer to official filings before making investment decisions.