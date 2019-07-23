Date for filing ITR extended to August 31, 2019

New Delhi: The date for filing income tax returns (ITR) for the assessment year 2019-20 has been extended to August 31, 2019, said the government in a statement on Tuesday "The due date for filing of income tax returns for Assessment Year 2019-20 is 31.07.2019 for certain categories of taxpayers. Upon consideration of the matter, the Central Board of Direct Taxes(CBDT) extends the 'due date' for filing of Income Tax Returns from 31st July, 2019 to 31st August, 2019 in respect of the said categories of taxpayers," said Surabhi Ahluwalia, Commissioner of Income Tax, Media and Technical Policy), in a statement.