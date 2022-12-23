e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessDabur postpones dissolution of its Tunisian subsidiary by a year to Dec 2023

Dabur postpones dissolution of its Tunisian subsidiary by a year to Dec 2023

It mentioned that strict covid rules followed by the Reserve Bank and Tunisian authorities caused the delay.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 23, 2022, 05:52 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Through a regulatory filing, Ayurveda major Dabur has announced that the dissolution of its Tunisian subsidiary has been pushed off till December 31st 2023, instead of December 31st 2022.

It cited strict covid rules being followed by the Reserve Bank and Tunisian authorities, for entry and public coordination, as reasons behind the delay.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Rewind 2022: India's most generous Philanthropist

FPJ Rewind 2022: India's most generous Philanthropist

RBI MPC member calls India's economic growth fragile, says it needs all the support it can get

RBI MPC member calls India's economic growth fragile, says it needs all the support it can get

Dabur postpones dissolution of its Tunisian subsidiary by a year to Dec 2023

Dabur postpones dissolution of its Tunisian subsidiary by a year to Dec 2023

Wipro acquires minority stake in Kibsi

Wipro acquires minority stake in Kibsi

Kolkata TV fraud: ED raids six locations linked to owner in money laundering case

Kolkata TV fraud: ED raids six locations linked to owner in money laundering case