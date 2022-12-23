Dabur postpones dissolution of its Tunisian subsidiary by a year to Dec 2023

Through a regulatory filing, Ayurveda major Dabur has announced that the dissolution of its Tunisian subsidiary has been pushed off till December 31st 2023, instead of December 31st 2022.
It cited strict covid rules being followed by the Reserve Bank and Tunisian authorities, for entry and public coordination, as reasons behind the delay.
