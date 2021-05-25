Dabur launches ‘Dabur KoviRakshak Kit’ for faster recovery from ongoing infections

New Delhi: India’s leading Science-based Ayurveda company Dabur India Limited today announced the launch of ‘Dabur Kovi Rakshak Kit’, a combination of time-trusted Ayurvedic Medicines that help in faster recovery from ongoing respiratory infections. Dabur KoviRakshak Kit has been developed and launched based on Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines and after thorough study on infected patients.

“In view of the rapid spread of current respiratory infections, we have launched ‘Dabur Kovi Rakshak Kit’ which helps in faster recovery from these infections. The combination of medicines offered in this kit have been studied for their efficacy in Mild to Moderate cases, following ICMR guidelines. The studies have also been registered with Clinical Trials Registry of India (CTRI). The combination was found to be highly effective in early and faster recovery of Mild to Moderate cases with symptoms like Sore Throat, Cough, Loss of Appetite, Muscular Pain, General Weakness, Loss of Taste and Vertigo. The studies were conducted in Dhule, Maharashtra, in hospitals dedicated to COVID Care,” Dabur India Ltd Marketing Head-Ethicals Dr. Durga Prasad said.

The Kit is priced at Rs. 610, but it will be available at an inaugural price of Rs. 550. Dabur KoviRakshak Kit will be available across all leading e-commerce platforms and through regular retail channels across the country. The Kit contains one unit each of:

Dabur Chyawanprash 500g: A clinically tested Ayurvedic formulation of more than 41 Ayurvedic herbs that aid in boosting the immune system, thereby protecting the body from everyday infections like cough & cold etc. caused by bacteria, viruses, dust and weather change.

Dabur Giloy Ki Ghanvati 40 Tabs: An Ayurvedic remedy that increases immunity, helps prevent infections and treat many types of fevers. It builds the body's natural strength to reduce illness.

Dabur Tulsi Tablets 60 Tabs: It has antioxidant properties which help boost immunity. It helps provide relief from cough & cold and in relieving mucus.

Dabur New Juritap Tablets 40 Tabs: An Ayurvedic medicine primarily used for the treatment of fever.

“Ayurveda, a traditional system of medicine, defines immunity as the ability to prevent and arrest the progression of disease. For generations, Dabur has been the trusted name when it comes to taking care of your health with a range of Ayurvedic formulations. The launch of this Kit is a step forward in our efforts to offer the safest and most effective products to take care of the health and well-being of every household,” Dr Prasad added.