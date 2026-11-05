Dabur Global CEO Mohit Malhotra Resigns After 32 Years, Set To Take Up New Overseas Role As Company Faces Leadership Transition

Dabur Global CEO Mohit Malhotra resigns after 32 years, effective November 13. |

Mumbai: Dabur India is set for a major leadership transition as Global Chief Executive Officer and Whole-time Director Mohit Malhotra has resigned after spending 32 years with the FMCG giant. His departure marks the end of a long corporate journey that began in 1994.

Malhotra will step down on November 13, 2026, before taking up a new leadership assignment overseas on November 16. However, the identity of his next employer remains undisclosed.

New Career Move

In his resignation letter addressed to Dabur Chairman Mohit Burman, Malhotra said he believed this was the right time to pursue a fresh professional challenge.

His exit comes months after Dabur restructured its leadership, appointing him Global CEO in February 2026.

Three-Decade Journey

Malhotra joined Dabur as a management trainee in 1994 and gradually climbed the corporate ladder through sales, marketing and international leadership positions.

He took charge of the company's European Union business in 2001 before moving to Dubai in 2004.

In 2008, he became CEO of Dabur International, overseeing expansion into several overseas markets.

Global Expansion

Under his leadership, Dabur acquired Turkey's Hobi Kozmetik Group and US-based Namaste Laboratories, strengthening its international personal care business.

Malhotra subsequently headed Dabur's India operations before becoming CEO on April 1, 2019, succeeding Sunil Duggal.

His tenure also witnessed Dabur's expansion into branded spices through the acquisition of a 51 per cent stake in Badshah Masala in January 2023.

Digital Strategy

Malhotra focused on strengthening established brands, including Dabur Red Paste, Dabur Amla, Réal and Dabur Honey.

He also encouraged digital expansion, premium products and quick-commerce distribution to attract younger consumers.

Leadership Transition

Dabur has not announced Malhotra's successor as Global CEO.

Whole-time Director P D Narang will continue overseeing international operations.

Meanwhile, Herjit Singh Bhalla will lead the India business and join Dabur's board as Whole-time Director from November 14, ensuring operational continuity during the transition.