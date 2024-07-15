DMart Shares Lose Steam After Initial Surge Post Rise In Net Profit In Q1 Earnings

One of the most crucial names in Indian retailing business, DMart, started the day with anticipation, as the company shares jump-started 3.69 per cent higher than its previous trading session closing. This development came to pass as the company geared up for investor reaction to the results that were declared on Saturday, July 13.

Dmart Q1 Earnings

The Q1 results have been declared in an exchange filing, and the Radhakrishna Damani-founded company made a mammoth 37.38 per cent rise in its net profit for the recently concluded quarter that ended in June.

The company accrued a total net profit of Rs 563.14 crore in the previous quarter or Q4 of FY24. In Q1 of FY25, the entity raised its net profit numbers to Rs 773.68 crore (consolidated results).

In addition, DMart also managed to increase its total income to Rs 13,763.82 compared to the previous quarter's Rs 14,110.74 crore, or the total income of Rs 12,764.42 from a year ago in Q1 of 2023.

Looking at the company shares, although the investor activity on the company's shares started on an optimistic note with a sizeable jump of over 3 per cent, the said surge appears to have tapered since then.

Dmart Shares Trade In Green

After scaling the venerated Rs 5,000 mark early in the day, company shares started dipping as the value of each individual share dropped from the high Rs 5,124 to Rs 5,028.60 in just a matter of 10–15 minutes.

Thereafter, the share value dipped below the Rs 5k mark by 09:30 IST.

These early gains dipped to a surge of under a per cent. At the halfway point of the day's trade (12:38 IST) the company trading as Avenue Supermarts Ltd on the National Stock Exchange, shares continued to trade in green with a 0.84 per cent or Rs 41.45 increase to Rs 4,985.10 per share.