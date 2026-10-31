D-Link India Reports Strong Q2 FY27 Results, Consolidated Net Profit Jumps To ₹28.25 Crore

D-Link (India) Limited |

Mumbai: D-Link (India) Limited announced on Thursday its unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026, with net profit after tax showing a significant rise.

Financial Performance

The company's consolidated net profit for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 was ₹28.25 crore, compared to ₹25.38 crore in the same quarter last year. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹452.39 crore, up from ₹376.62 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter increased to ₹7.96, against ₹7.15 in the quarter ended 30 September 2025. Diluted EPS also rose to ₹7.96 from ₹7.15 year-on-year.

Half-Year Results

For the six months ended 30 September 2026, D-Link (India) Limited posted a consolidated net profit of ₹55.86 crore, an increase from ₹49.75 crore recorded in the six months ended 30 September 2025. Consolidated revenue from operations for the half-year period was ₹909.35 crore, compared to ₹726.78 crore in the prior year's corresponding period.

Operational Highlights

Total expenses for the quarter rose to ₹417.76 crore from ₹345.86 crore year-on-year. For the half-year period, total expenses were ₹842.29 crore, up from ₹668.70 crore in the previous year. The Board of Directors approved the unaudited financial results in a meeting held today.

Business Segment

The company operates primarily in the business of providing networking products and related services in relation to security features, which is identified as the sole reportable business segment, D-Link (India) Limited said.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.