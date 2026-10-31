 D-Link India Reports Strong Q2 FY27 Results, Consolidated Net Profit Jumps To ₹28.25 Crore
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D-Link India Reports Strong Q2 FY27 Results, Consolidated Net Profit Jumps To ₹28.25 Crore

D-Link (India) Limited reported a consolidated net profit of ₹28.25 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, an increase of 11.32% year-on-year. Revenue from operations rose by 20.08% to ₹452.39 crore.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 31, 2026, 03:51 PM IST
D-Link India Reports Strong Q2 FY27 Results, Consolidated Net Profit Jumps To ₹28.25 Crore
D-Link (India) Limited |

Mumbai: D-Link (India) Limited announced on Thursday its unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026, with net profit after tax showing a significant rise.

Financial Performance

The company's consolidated net profit for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 was ₹28.25 crore, compared to ₹25.38 crore in the same quarter last year. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹452.39 crore, up from ₹376.62 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

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Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter increased to ₹7.96, against ₹7.15 in the quarter ended 30 September 2025. Diluted EPS also rose to ₹7.96 from ₹7.15 year-on-year.

Half-Year Results

For the six months ended 30 September 2026, D-Link (India) Limited posted a consolidated net profit of ₹55.86 crore, an increase from ₹49.75 crore recorded in the six months ended 30 September 2025. Consolidated revenue from operations for the half-year period was ₹909.35 crore, compared to ₹726.78 crore in the prior year's corresponding period.

Operational Highlights

Total expenses for the quarter rose to ₹417.76 crore from ₹345.86 crore year-on-year. For the half-year period, total expenses were ₹842.29 crore, up from ₹668.70 crore in the previous year. The Board of Directors approved the unaudited financial results in a meeting held today.

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Business Segment

The company operates primarily in the business of providing networking products and related services in relation to security features, which is identified as the sole reportable business segment, D-Link (India) Limited said.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.

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