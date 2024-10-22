Cyient DLM Shares Slupms More Than 6% On NSE; Defying Positive Q2 Financials

Image: Cyient DLM (Representative)

The shares of Cyient DLM declined after Q2 results showed positive growth in the financial health of the company. The stock went on to touch the day low of Rs 652.80 per share on the NSE (NAtional Stock Exchange).

The stock was currently trading around Rs 665.75 per share on the NSE after hitting the opening bell at Rs 699.00 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The stock has touched a 52 week high at Rs 883.80, which is also the same level as the all-time high level of the stock, which was recorded on February 26, 2024.

Cyient DLM Q2 FY25

Net profit Q2 FY25

On Monday, Cyient DLM reported that its net profit for Q2FY25 increased by 5.4 per cent year over year (YoY) to Rs 15.5 crore. Revenue for the quarter increased by 33.4 per cent year over year to Rs 389.4 crore.

The company's shares were down 6 per cent at Rs 656.70 per share on Tuesday in response to the financial results.

EBITDA Q2 FY25

Cyient DLM's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 34.4 per cent year over year to Rs 31.6 crore in the second quarter of FY25.

During the quarter, the EBITDA margins increased by 5 basis points year over year to 8.1 per cent. In the meantime, the net profit margin shrank to 4 per cent, a YoY decrease of 105 basis points.

Growth of aerospace and defence

The company stated that during the quarter, its aerospace segment saw a 20 per cent YoY increase, while its defence segment grew by 82 per cent YoY. Because of a major customer's decreased demand, the industrial segment's revenue share decreased by 55 per cent year over year.

According to Cyient DLM, the printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) business grew 57 per cent YoY and expanded into a number of industry segments. The category of box builds saw a 17 per cent YoY increase.