CSMT awarded Gold certification as per CII's IGBC Green Railway Stations Rating

CSMT Railway Station under Mumbai Division, Central Railway (CR) zone is the first Railway Station in western region and Maharashtra to be awarded with Gold certification as per CII's IGBC Green Railway Stations Rating. Sanjiv Mittal, GM, CR, Shalabh Goel, DRM, Mumbai Division, and Vishal Nath, ADRM, Mumbai Division along with entire railways team received IGBC plaque from Gurmit Singh Arora, National Vice Chairman of IGBC.