CRWWO President Tanuja Kansal awards ₹30K as a token of appreciation to the nurses

Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (CRWWO) is always in forefront to provide help and care to railwaymen & their families. It has continued to work relentlessly and has dedicated itself towards multifarious welfare activities. This organization has always held aloft the banner of such benevolent gestures, with Tanuja Kansal - President of CRWWO leading it from the forefront, whole heartedly and with great devotion in appreciation of the selfless work rendered by the nursing fraternity, especially during the trying & testing times of COVID19, awarded the nurses at Central Railway’s Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Memorial Railway Hospital an award of Rs. 30,000/- as a token of appreciation.