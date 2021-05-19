Alok Kansal, General Manager, Central Railway conducts safety inspection in Suburban and Ghat sections of Mumbai Division

Alok Kansal, General Manager, Central Railway conducted safety inspection in Suburban and Ghat sections of Mumbai Division on May 14, 2021. Shalabh Goel, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai along with officers were present on the occasion.

Kansal inspected various ongoing works in CSMT- Kalyan, Kalyan-Karjat, South East Ghat, Karjat-Panvel sections. He also reviewed works related to pre-monsoon preparedness and passenger amenities. He instructed the officials to analyze the root cause for system improvement. Kansal instructed to launch a drive to lift even a single rail piece lying unused in the various sections of division. He re-iterated to expedite the pre monsoon activities and targeted to complete before May end. During his inspection, he instructed to sensitize the field staff regarding the routine and pre-monsoon duties. He also asked the Divisional officials to regularly check the quality of water supply, safety audit of road over bridges/foot over bridges, to follow the concept of maintenance arrears and enquired about the vaccination of field and office staff and asked to explore every possibility to get vaccine for staff.