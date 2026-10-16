Crompton Greaves Q2 FY27 Net Profit Rises 65% To ₹124.39 Crore; Revenue Grows 18%

Crompton Greaves' Q2 FY27 consolidated net profit rose 65 percent YoY to Rs 124.39 crore.

Mumbai: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited reported a 64.9 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 124.39 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with Rs 75.42 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 18.2 percent Rs 2,263.29 crore from Rs 1,915.57 crore.

Q2 FY27 Financial Performance

The company's total income increased to Rs 2,280.84 crore from Rs 1,928.96 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total expenses rose to Rs 2,113.91 crore from Rs 1,806.40 crore.

Profit before tax increased to Rs 166.93 crore from Rs 102.20 crore, while profit before exceptional items and tax rose to Rs 166.93 crore from Rs 122.56 crore.

The corresponding quarter last year included an exceptional charge of Rs 20.36 crore, while no exceptional charge was reported in Q2 FY27.

Sequential Performance

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, consolidated net profit declined 12.8 percent from Rs 142.70 crore in the June 2026 quarter.

Revenue from operations increased 1.3 percent from Rs 2,235.02 crore, while profit before tax declined 12.7 percent from Rs 191.31 crore.

Basic earnings per share stood at Rs 1.85, compared with Rs 2.18 in the preceding quarter and Rs 1.11 in the year-ago quarter.

Half-Year Performance

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, consolidated revenue from operations increased 14.9 percent Rs 4,498.31 crore from Rs 3,913.95 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Net profit rose 34 percent Rs 267.09 crore from Rs 199.32 crore, while profit before tax increased to Rs 358.24 crore from Rs 268.29 crore.

Segment Performance

The Electric Consumer Durables segment reported quarterly revenue of Rs 1,634.49 crore, compared with Rs 1,369.29 crore a year earlier.

Lighting Products revenue increased to Rs 298.29 crore from Rs 261.06 crore, while Butterfly Products revenue rose to Rs 330.51 crore from Rs 285.22 crore.

Auditor's Review

MSKA & Associates LLP issued an unmodified limited review conclusion on the consolidated financial results. The company also stated that previous-period figures had been regrouped wherever necessary.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.