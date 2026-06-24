Crompton Greaves Faces ₹52.36 Lakh Tax Demand, Company Plans Appeal Against Order

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd has received a tax demand of Rs 52.36 lakh. |

Mumbai: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd on Wednesday announced it has received an order from the Office of the Additional Commissioner of Appeals, State Tax, Chhattisgarh. The order, dated 23 June 2026, upholds a tax demand of Rs 23,36,265, interest of Rs 26,66,030, and a penalty of Rs 2,33,627, totalling Rs 52,35,922.

Appeal Against Order

The company stated it plans to appeal against this order under Section 112 of the SGST Act, 2017. Crompton Greaves said it reasonably expects a favourable order from the appellate authorities, based on the merits of the matter, prevailing law, and advice from its consultant.

Demand Details

The demand was raised due to the disallowance of transitional credit claimed by the company. The Commissioner (Appeals) upheld the order initially passed by the Office of The Deputy Commissioner of State Tax for the financial year 2017-18.

Potential Financial Impact

The potential impact on the company is estimated at Rs 62,83,208. This figure includes Rs 23,36,265 in tax, Rs 37,13,317 in interest, and Rs 2,33,627 in penalty under the Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017.

No Material Impact Expected

Despite the demand, the company stated there is no material impact on its financials, operations, or other activities. The order was received on 24 June 2026, at 12:23 PM.