Crompton Greaves Consumer Swings To Q4 Loss Of ₹531 Crore After Impairment Charge, Revenue Rises 11%

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals reported a Q4 FY26 net loss of Rs 531 crore due to a Rs 716 crore. |

Mumbai: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 531.1 crore in Q4 FY26 against a profit of Rs 171.7 crore a year ago, after booking a large exceptional impairment charge linked to subsidiary Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances.

Revenue from operations, however, rose 11 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,283.3 crore from Rs 2,060.8 crore and increased 20 percent sequentially from Rs 1,898.3 crore in Q3 FY26.

The company’s quarterly revenue trajectory through FY26 reflected steady operational momentum despite the one-time accounting hit.

The company posted total income of Rs 2,299.1 crore during the March quarter compared with Rs 2,076.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total expenses increased to Rs 2,066.6 crore from Rs 1,845.8 crore, driven by higher purchases of stock-in-trade and employee expenses.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 232.4 crore, marginally higher than Rs 230.8 crore reported a year earlier and sharply above Rs 156.1 crore in Q3 FY26.

Sequential growth in the quarter was supported by stronger performance across consumer durables and lighting segments. Electric Consumer Durables revenue rose to Rs 1,755.3 crore from Rs 1,385 crore in Q3, while Lighting Products revenue increased to Rs 315.6 crore from Rs 275 crore.

However, the company recognised an exceptional charge of Rs 716 crore during the quarter toward impairment of goodwill and intangible assets related to Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, following an independent valuation assessment.

The company said the impairment pertained to its investment in Butterfly and associated trademarks acquired in March 2022. During the December quarter, Crompton had also recognised a Rs 20 crore exceptional liability linked to implementation of new labour codes, while the September quarter included a Rs 20.4 crore restructuring charge for the Vadodara lighting facility.

Diluted EPS for Q4 FY26 came in at a negative Rs 8.29 against Rs 2.63 a year earlier.

For the full FY26 period, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals posted consolidated revenue of Rs 8,095.5 crore compared with Rs 7,864.1 crore in FY25. The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 230.8 crore for FY26 versus a profit of Rs 564.1 crore in the previous year, largely due to exceptional impairment expenses.

The board recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals crossed Rs 8,000 crore in annual revenue despite reporting a full-year loss after exceptional impairment charges tied to its Butterfly acquisition. Core operating performance remained stable across consumer durables and lighting businesses.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited/audited quarterly financial filings and is not investment advice.