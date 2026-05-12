Butterfly Gandhimathi Q4 Profit Rises 27% To ₹11 Crore, Revenue Crosses ₹940 Crore

For the full financial year FY26, revenue increased 9 percent to Rupees 943 crore from Rupees 865 crore in FY25. |

Mumbai: Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd reported a 26.7 percent year-on-year rise in profit after tax to Rupees 11 crore in Q4 FY26, supported by double-digit growth across product categories and improved operating leverage. Revenue for the March quarter increased 16.6 percent to Rupees 218 crore compared with Rupees 187 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, while EBITDA grew 19.7 percent to Rupees 20 crore.

Cookers And Gas Stoves Drive Growth

The company said pressure cookers and gas stoves emerged as the primary growth drivers during the quarter, while electric cooking appliances also witnessed higher adoption amid LPG supply constraints. Butterfly Gandhimathi additionally relaunched its breakfast appliance range as part of its broader product expansion strategy. Material margin for Q4 FY26 stood at Rupees 83 crore against Rupees 73 crore in the year-ago period, while EBITDA margin improved marginally to 8.9 percent from 8.7 percent.

Operational Efficiency Supports Profitability

The company said sequential material margins remained stable despite rising commodity prices during the quarter. PAT margin improved to 5.2 percent in Q4 FY26 from 4.8 percent in Q4 FY25, supported by cost optimisation measures and operating leverage benefits.

Butterfly Gandhimathi stated that strategic initiatives undertaken during FY26 included organisational restructuring, capability enhancement, innovation roadmap development, and brand refresh efforts aimed at strengthening long-term profitability.

FY26 EBITDA Climbs 22 Percent

For the full financial year FY26, revenue increased 9 percent to Rupees 943 crore from Rupees 865 crore in FY25. EBITDA rose 22 percent year-on-year to Rupees 80 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded by 90 basis points to 8.5 percent. Annual PAT increased 40.3 percent to Rupees 46 crore from Rupees 33 crore in the previous financial year. Excluding exceptional items, PAT for FY26 stood at Rupees 47 crore, registering growth of 45.2 percent. The company also reported strong cash flow generation of Rupees 88 crore during FY26.

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New Brand Architecture Gains Traction

Manager and Chief Business Officer Swetha Sagar said the company’s newly adopted brand architecture was well received by consumers, with the “Idea First Series” emerging as a significant growth contributor during the year.

Butterfly Gandhimathi added that it continued strengthening its product portfolio across mixer grinders, pressure cookers, gas stoves, wet grinders and small domestic appliances through innovation and consumer-focused offerings.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company’s standalone financial results press release and is not investment advice.