Eicher Motors Faces ₹1.64 Crore Customs Demand, Company Plans Appeal & Sees No Business Impact

Eicher Motors has received a customs demand order of Rs 1.64 crore from the Principal Commissioner of Customs, Kolkata. |

Kolkata: Eicher Motors Ltd has informed stock exchanges that it has received a demand order worth Rs 1.64 crore from the Office of the Principal Commissioner of Customs (Preventive), Kolkata, West Bengal. The company disclosed the development under SEBI's listing regulations.

The demand order was received through email on June 3, 2026. According to the company, the total amount includes a customs duty demand of Rs 0.82 crore and an equivalent penalty of Rs 0.82 crore under provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

Demand Linked to 2020 Import Shipment

The customs department's action relates to a preferential tariff exemption claimed by Eicher Motors on the import of goods for a shipment made during 2020. Authorities have questioned the exemption claim and subsequently issued the demand notice.

Preferential tariff exemptions generally allow importers to pay lower duties under specific trade agreements, provided they meet prescribed conditions and documentation requirements. The current dispute is linked to one such claim made by the company.

Company Evaluating Legal Options

Eicher Motors said it does not agree with the demand raised by the customs authority. According to the company, its preliminary assessment suggests that the demand is not maintainable.

The company added that it is evaluating all available legal options, including filing an appeal against the order. Management believes it has sufficient grounds to challenge the demand before the appropriate appellate authority.

No Expected Impact on Operations

Despite the demand notice, Eicher Motors has stated that it does not foresee any significant impact on its financial position, business operations, or other activities.

The company said that based on its current assessment, the matter is unlikely to materially affect its performance. Investors will now watch the company's next legal steps and the outcome of any appeal process.

Disclaimer: This article is based on company exchange filings. Regulatory proceedings remain subject to appeals and final decisions by authorities.