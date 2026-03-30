Voltas Faces ₹12.75 Crore Penalty, ₹10.75 Crore Duty Demand Over Customs Classification Dispute

Voltas Limited has received a customs order demanding Rupees 10,75,73,896 in differential duty and imposing a penalty of Rupees 12,75,73,896. |

Mumbai: Voltas is dealing with a fresh regulatory development after customs authorities flagged past import classifications, but the company says the financial and operational impact remains limited.

The Office of the Commissioner of Customs at Jawaharlal Nehru Custom House has ordered Voltas to pay Rs 10,75,73,896 in differential customs duty along with applicable interest. The demand relates to alleged misclassification of certain imported goods over three years from June 14, 2019, to July 21, 2022. This brings renewed scrutiny to historical import practices.

In addition to the duty demand, authorities have imposed a penalty of Rs 12,75,73,896 under provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. The order itself is dated March 20, 2026, and was officially received by the company on March 27, 2026, at 11:19 a.m., as detailed in the annexure of the filing.

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Voltas is currently reviewing the order and preparing its response. The company indicated it will pursue appropriate legal remedies, including filing an appeal before the Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT). Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Ratnesh Rukhariyar stated that the matter is under evaluation and action will follow accordingly.

Despite the financial demand and penalty, Voltas clarified that there is no material impact on its financials, operations, or overall business activities. The company disclosed the development on March 30, 2026, after reviewing the order over the weekend following its receipt.

The development highlights regulatory oversight on import classifications while indicating that Voltas expects to manage the issue without disrupting its business performance.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s stock exchange filing and does not include independent verification or additional sources.