Crompton Greaves Launches Galaxy Festive Lights Range Starting From ₹799

Crompton Greaves Launches Galaxy Festive Lights |

Mumbai: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited announced on Wednesday the introduction of its new Galaxy Festive Lights Range, offering decorative lighting solutions for different festive settings and occasions.

Product Features

The Galaxy Festive Lights Range includes several designs. The Leaf model has a leaf-inspired form, 5W power, a 4-metre length, and 8 lighting modes, providing warm 3000K illumination. The Snowball model features a spherical design, RGB illumination, 10-metre length, and 50 LEDs. The Diamond model also offers RGB illumination, a 10-metre length, and 50 LEDs for vibrant displays. The Pixel model comes in 10-metre and 15-metre variants with 48 LEDs and 72 LEDs respectively, in various colours. The Sparkle model, designed with flexible copper wire, has a 10-metre length, 300 LEDs per metre, and 8 function modes.

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Pricing Details

The pricing for the new range starts from ₹799. The Galaxy Diamond is priced at ₹2,499, the Galaxy Snowball at ₹1,799, and the Galaxy Leaf at ₹1,999. The Galaxy Sparkle and Galaxy Pixel models are available at ₹999 and ₹799 respectively.

Availability

The Galaxy Festive Lights Range will be available through Crompton-authorised retail outlets across India and on leading e-commerce platforms.

Management Commentary

Shaleen Nayak, Business Head – Lighting, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., said that festive lighting has become an important part of celebrations. Nayak added that consumers are looking for lighting to add character to their homes and create an atmosphere that reflects the spirit of the occasion.

Company Background

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. has a brand legacy of over 85 years and is a market leader in fans and residential pumps. The company also has a B2B presence in the lighting segment. In 2025, Crompton received GreenPro certification for its B2B lighting solution.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.