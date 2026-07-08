Crompton Greaves Secures ₹64.99 Crore MSEDCL Order, To Supply 3,000 Solar Water Pumps Across Maharashtra

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd has secured a ₹64.99 crore order. |

Mumbai: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd on Monday announced it has received an order valued at approximately ₹64.99 crore from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).

Order Details

The order is for the design, manufacture, supply, transport, installation, testing, and commissioning of 3,000 Off-grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS).

Project Scope

The contract includes a complete system warranty, repair and maintenance, and a remote monitoring system (RMS) for five years. These systems will be deployed at various locations across Maharashtra under the MTSKPY/ PM-KUSUM-B scheme.

Contract Value

The total order value is approximately ₹64.99 crore, excluding GST. This figure represents the cost for 3,000 units of the solar pumping systems.

Execution Timeline

Crompton Greaves expects to complete the execution of this order within 60 days from the date of issue of the Notice to Proceed or work order.

Previous Allotment

This additional allocation follows an earlier letter of empanelment and rate contract received on 2 July 2026, as stated in the company's exchange filing.

Awarding Entity

The order was awarded by MSEDCL, a domestic entity. The company confirmed that neither its promoter nor promoter group has any interest in MSEDCL, and the transaction is not considered a related party transaction.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.