Crisil's Roti Rice Rate: Non-Veg Thali Gets Cheaper, Veg Thali Cost Jumps 9%

Crisil's Roti Rice Rate

Contrary to popular belief, the average cost of a home-cooked chicken thali remained lower in May than that of a vegetarian thali.

According to Crisil's monthly food plate cost indicator, The Roti Rice Rate, if you prefer the taste of chicken over daal, you paid less the previous month because poultry prices were lower and because the prices of onions, potatoes, and tomatoes were higher.

Based on the prices of the ingredients that are currently in use in north, south, east, and west India, the average cost of making a thali at home is determined.

The impact on the average person's expenses is reflected in the monthly change. The information also shows ingredients like cereals, pulses, veggies, spices, broilers, edible oil, and cooking gas responsible for the variation in the thali's price.

May Thali Prices

In May 2024, the price of a vegetarian thali increased by 9 per cent year over year (YoY), primarily because the price of tomatoes, potatoes, and onions increased due to a low base effect and fewer crop arrivals.

But in May 2024, the price of non-vegetarian thali fell 7 per cent YoY as a result of a decline in broiler prices, as per the monthly "Roti Rice Rate" report released in Crisil's "Market Intelligence and Analysis" on Wednesday.

Veg Thali Cost

According to the Crisil report, the price of a vegetable thali, which includes roti, rice, dal, curd, and salad along with vegetables (onions, tomatoes, and potatoes), went up to Rs 27.8 per plate in May 2024 from Rs 25.5 in May 2023.

It stated, "The low base of last fiscal led to a surge in tomato, potato, and onion prices of 39 percent, 41 per cent, and 43 per cent on-year, respectively, which increased the cost of the vegetarian thali."

According to the report, lower potato arrivals due to crop damage and late blight's negative effects in West Bengal, along with lower onion arrivals as a result of a large decrease in rabi acreage, all contributed to the price increase.

It also stated that the prices of rice and pulses have increased by 13 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively. Each month, the price of a vegetarian thali went up a little because prices for potatoes increased by 9 per cent, but the costs of other key components stayed largely unchanged.

Non-Veg Thali Cost

The price of the non-vegetarian thali, which has all the same ingredients but chicken instead of dal, decreased to Rs 55.9 in May 2024 from Rs 59.9 in the previous year.

The annual drop in non-vegetarian thali was caused by a 16 per cent year-over-year decline in broiler prices, which account for half of the total price.

The cost of a non-vegetarian thali decreased on a monthly basis as a result of a high base effect and an estimated 2 per cent decline in broiler prices.

