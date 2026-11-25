Credit Card |

Mumbai: Credit card spending in India witnessed a sharp rise in October 2026, driven by festive season shopping, growing digital payment adoption and stronger consumer demand ahead of Diwali.

According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, total credit card transactions by value increased nearly 20% month-on-month to ₹2.45 lakh crore, compared with ₹2.04 lakh crore in September. Credit card expenditure also registered a 14.4% year-on-year increase, reflecting sustained consumer spending momentum.

Credit Card Base Expands

Indian banks added 14 lakh credit cards in October, taking the industry's outstanding credit card base to 12.67 crore from 12.53 crore in September. The expanding credit card network highlights the growing adoption of formal credit and digital payment solutions among Indian consumers.

Online Shopping Dominates Spending

Online and e-commerce transactions continued to account for the largest share of credit card expenditure during the festive month. Digital transactions reached ₹1.54 lakh crore, representing nearly 63% of overall credit card spending. Meanwhile, point-of-sale (PoS) transactions stood at ₹90,562 crore.

HDFC Bank Retains Market Leadership

HDFC Bank maintained its leadership in credit card spending, recording transactions worth ₹70,115 crore, up 7.6% month-on-month. ICICI Bank registered a significant 37% sequential increase in credit card spending to ₹42,295 crore, while SBI Card reported a 31% rise to ₹45,797 crore. Axis Bank also witnessed strong growth, with credit card transactions increasing 30.5% to ₹30,211 crore.

Smaller Transactions Gain Popularity

The total number of credit card transactions surged 32% year-on-year to 68.3 crore in October, significantly outpacing growth in overall transaction value. However, the average transaction size declined to approximately ₹3,585 from ₹4,133 in the corresponding period last year. The declining average transaction value indicates that consumers are increasingly using credit cards for smaller, everyday purchases.

The integration of RuPay credit cards with the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is also helping expand credit-based digital payments, making credit cards more accessible for routine purchases beyond traditional high-value retail spending.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!