Paying only the minimum due on your credit card may help you avoid late fees. |

Mumbai: Paying just the minimum due on your credit card can ease the pressure when money is tight. But if you make it a monthly habit, a purchase you expected to clear in one billing cycle can take months or even years to pay off. The longer the balance stays unpaid, the more interest you may end up paying.

What Is the Minimum Due?

Your credit card statement shows the total amount due and the minimum amount due. The minimum is the amount you need to pay by the due date to keep the account from becoming overdue. Paying it on time generally helps you avoid a late payment fee.

The minimum may be around 5 percent of the bill, though the calculation varies by card issuer and the terms of your card. Any remaining balance carries over to the next billing cycle, and the issuer can apply interest and applicable taxes under the card’s terms.

How a Rs 50,000 Bill Adds Up

Suppose your credit card bill is Rs 50,000 and the minimum due is 5%. If you pay Rs 2,500 by the due date, you will still owe Rs 47,500 before interest, applicable taxes or new spending. The next statement can include the unpaid balance, finance charges and fresh purchases.

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Under Reserve Bank of India rules, the interest-free period is suspended if any part of the previous month’s bill remains unpaid. That means new purchases can attract interest under your card’s terms, making it harder to bring the balance down. Reserve Bank of India

Why the Debt Can Linger?

If you keep using the card while paying only the minimum, a portion of each payment can go towards interest, leaving less to reduce what you originally borrowed. Even when you make every payment on time, the balance can take much longer to clear.

Check the total amount due as well as the minimum. Paying the full bill by the due date helps you avoid carrying that balance forward.

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