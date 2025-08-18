 Credit Card Bill In Lakhs, Income Tax Notice May Arrive – Know the Rules
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCredit Card Bill In Lakhs, Income Tax Notice May Arrive – Know the Rules

Credit Card Bill In Lakhs, Income Tax Notice May Arrive – Know the Rules

High credit card bills can trigger income tax notices. Spending above Rs 2 lakh yearly or paying Rs 1 lakh in cash raises red flags. Always pay digitally and match spending with income.

G R MukeshUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 10:16 AM IST
article-image
Income Tax Keeps an Eye on Big Credit Card Bills. |

New Delhi: These days, credit card usage has increased rapidly. Most people prefer paying with credit cards because of reward points, discounts, and cashback offers. Many users have high credit card limits, which means their monthly bills often run into lakhs of rupees. But did you know – paying huge credit card bills can attract an income tax notice? Let’s understand the rules.

Income Tax Keeps an Eye on Big Credit Card Bills

If your credit card bill crosses Rs 1 lakh, the Income Tax Department may monitor your income and spending patterns. They want to ensure that your earnings justify such expenses.

According to tax rules:

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s TOI Bridge
Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s TOI Bridge
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk

If someone spends more than Rs 2 lakh in a year on credit cards, OR

Pays a single bill of Rs 1 lakh or more in cash

the details are reported to the tax department. Officials then compare your spending with your income mentioned in your Income Tax Return (ITR). If your expenses look higher than your income, a notice may be sent.

Read Also
Kisan Credit Card Scheme: Get ₹5 Lakh Loan At Just 4% Interest, Know How To Avail It
article-image

What Happens If You Get a Notice?

If you receive such a notice, you must explain your expenses and show proof of your income source. If you fail to do so, the tax department can impose penalties and extra tax.

How to Avoid Income Tax Trouble on Credit Card Bills

Always pay your credit card bills through banking channels (UPI, net banking, cheque, etc.), not in cash.

Avoid making very large transactions beyond your declared income.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Cabinet Approves Airport At Kota-Bundi In Rajasthan For ₹1,507 Crore

Cabinet Approves Airport At Kota-Bundi In Rajasthan For ₹1,507 Crore

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Likely To Place GST Rate Overhaul Proposal On August 20

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Likely To Place GST Rate Overhaul Proposal On August 20

Banks Sanction ₹62,791 Crore To 2.75 Lakh Beneficiaries Under Stand-Up India Scheme

Banks Sanction ₹62,791 Crore To 2.75 Lakh Beneficiaries Under Stand-Up India Scheme

US Tariffs Unlikely To Hurt India’s Long-Term Growth, Says S&P After Sovereign Rating Upgrade

US Tariffs Unlikely To Hurt India’s Long-Term Growth, Says S&P After Sovereign Rating Upgrade

Air India To Procure SAF From IOCL’s Panipat Refinery, India’s First ISCC-CORSIA Certified...

Air India To Procure SAF From IOCL’s Panipat Refinery, India’s First ISCC-CORSIA Certified...