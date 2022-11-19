CPhI & P-MEC India expo to encourage India’s march towards Rs 10.5 L cr Pharma Market by 2030

Image Source: Wikipedia

Continuing the winning streak of CPhI and P-MEC India, Informa Markets, the leading international B2B events group, is once again back with its 15th edition in an evolved hybrid format to be held from November 29 to December 1, 2022, at the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida, Delhi – NCR.

Embracing modernization CPhI and P-MEC India create platforms to showcase modern technologies critical to facilitating advancement in India’s pharma machinery, technology, and ingredient industries. The Indian pharmaceutical industry is set to grow at a 12% CAGR and reach $130 billion (INR 10.5 lakh crores) by 2030.

The show will be a part of the India Pharma Week, a marquee celebration catering to every need of the pharma community attendees. To stimulate the anticipated growth of the industry, a pre-connect congress will take place on 28th November 2022 at Crowne Plaza, Mayur Vihar, New Delhi.

The expo will yet again be a marketplace to bridge the ecosystem with knowledge, technologies, and market opportunities. CPhI and P-MEC India are expected to witness over 1500 exhibitors, more than 40,000 visitors and representation from over 80 + Countries over the 3-days.

It gives direct access highly targeted senior pharma executives, buyers, procurement managers, contract manufacturers, hospital administration, and many more along with National and State Regulatory Boards, and Policymakers to congregate and conduct business, arrive at solution-driven innovations to counteract economic uncertainties and domestic trade in India.

CPhI and P-MEC India is a gateway to discover various opportunities and build successful business relationships with hundreds of participating companies and industry leaders.

Some of the key exhibitors include Hetero, Aurobindo, Signet, Teva, Optimus, Lonza Capsules, Merck, IMCD, Fette Compacting, Elmach, ACG, BD Pharma, IMA, Cadmach, GEA and many more. This year again the expo garnered extensive support from associations like Pharmexcil, CIPI, IDMA, ASPA, IPA, IPEC, and KDPMA reaffirming it as industry’s most promising show.

Emphasizing on this year’s CPhI & P-MEC India Expo, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India said, “The Indian pharma Market is rising at an annual growth rate of 15%, which is twice the world market growth rate. To further accelerate the growth of this industry, the government has approved incentives to the tune of almost INR 22,000 crores and 100% FDI, under the automatic route for greenfield pharmaceuticals."

"Over the last 15 years, our show CPhI and P-MEC India has demonstrated excellence in supporting the industry and growing along with it by curating highly effective platforms for showcasing technology solutions, knowledge sharing, networking, and advocacy in the past and will continue to act as a catalyst to ‘Make in India ‘movement and provide an impetus to Indian economy. The expo will surely provide a huge platform to establish and enhance business by meeting active suppliers looking for collaboration with the Indian Pharma and Healthcare market."

The India Pharma Week, of which the expo is a prominent part, fill further provide and encourage the halo around the pharma sector. The marquee show starts with the pre-connect Congress that will include Amit Saluja, Senior Director and Center Head - Gandhinagar CoE NASSCOM, Gandhinagar, Dr. Sanjit Singh Lamba, CEO, Biocuris, Suresh Pattathil, President – OPPI & Managing Director and General Manager, Allergan India, and Vikram Srivastava, Head, Global Supply chain, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd amongst others.

The key topics of the panel discussions would include ‘Disrupting the pharmaceutical industry in the age of rapid technological growth’, ‘Paving the pathway for innovation in pharma R&D’,’ Adaptive, responsive, and flexible supply chain to fuel pharma growth’ and ‘Changing global dynamics & opportunities for enhancing India’s pharma exports.’

Alongside the display of the latest technologies, of CPhI & P-MEC India, the India Pharma Week which will include 9th Annual India pharma awards and CEO Roundtable on Day 1 will bring all key stakeholders in the pharmaceutical industry on a single platform to discuss, deliberate, and shares their thoughts on achieving the next phase of growth in pharma.

Day 2 will see Women in Pharma Roundtable which an initiative is aimed at acknowledging and celebrating the significant and continued contribution of women to the pharmaceutical industry in a closed-door roundtable discussion.