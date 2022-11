Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Navratna defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) for co-operation in the field of Quantum Science and Technology.

BEL, which has its headquarters in Bengaluru, said in a statement that the JDA aims to take advantage of the complementary strengths and skills of BEL and IITM in the area of developing quantum science technology.