COVID-19 vaccine woes, adequate oxygen supply, and ABSL AMC IPO: Three things investors should know on April 20, 2021

India's Vaccine Woes

The vaccine production in India has taken a severe hit in the absence of key ingredients. The issue has magnified ever since the United States has imposed restrictions on the export of key ingredients.

The United States has invoked the war-time Defence Production Act (DPA). It forces US-based companies to prioritize the supply of raw materials to domestic companies only. The US has so far expressed concerns over India's plight. But little has materialized on the ground.

The war-time Defence Production Act continues to remain enforced in the US. It has created a shortage of key ingredients impacting the production of vaccines and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits in India.

Earlier, Adar Poonawala, CEO of Serum Institute, had also urged the US to allow the export of key raw materials to India.