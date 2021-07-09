COVID-19 Impact: India Inc's Q1 revenue may plunge 8-10% sequentially in June quarter to Rs 7.3 lakh cr

Disruptions in business activities caused by the second wave of the pandemic may bring India Inc revenue down by 8-10 per cent sequentially in the June quarter to Rs 7.3 lakh crore, as per a report.

Similarly, operating profit is also expected to log a 6-8 per cent drop on a sequential basis, but be at least 65 per cent higher year on year, given a low base.

On an annualised basis, however, revenue growth is expected to be buoyant on the lower base to the tune of 45-50 per cent, according to an early estimate of the first-quarter earnings season that was kicked by TCS last evening.

The largest software company said its domestic revenue dipped by Rs 350 crore, even though overall revenue jumped 18.5 per cent to Rs 45,411 crore and net income soared 28.5 per cent to Rs 9,008 crore.

