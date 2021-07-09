Indian economy showing signs of revival, inflation to ease soon: Finance Ministry

The Indian economy is showing signs of revival from the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, said the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) under the Ministry of Finance on Friday.

It further added that a healthy monsoon coverage, gradually rising Kharif sowing and unlocking of states are expected to ease inflation.

DEA today released it's monthly economic report for June. On price rise, the report said inflationary pressures took an upturn in May 2021 with headline inflation (CPI-C) and Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation touching a high of 6.3 per cent and 12.94 per cent respectively. "Supply side disruptions in states and unfavourable base effects drove the broad-based momentum in retail inflation across food, fuel and core categories," the report said.

"Healthy monsoon coverage, gradually rising Kharif sowing and unlocking of states is expected to ease food, and thereby headline inflation. However, risks due to global demand-led recovery in commodity prices and input cost pressures remain," it added.