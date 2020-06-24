COVID-19: How labour scarcity is weighing down cement sector

While the demand has started to gradually pick up, the shortage in labour has hit the volumes and pricing in the cement sector. This factor will continue to control the sector, stated a report. Due to easing of lockdown, the transport situation has improved. However, rail transportation is still plagued by labour scarcity at unloading sites, stated a report by Anand Rathi.

The report further stated the price of cement in the North, East, West and Central regions declined by Rs 10-15 per bag, whereas in the South prices were rolled back by Rs 20-50 per bag. As per the data, the prices peaked in April 2020 but now it has settled around pre-COVID-19 times. Cities like Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata among others are plagued by labour issues at unloading sites during rail transportation.

In June, the prices in the western region have declined by Rs 10 per bag. While dealers in Mumbai and Gandhinagar said that sales volumes have fallen to 50 per cent of pre-COVID-19 levels, in Surat, sales have declined to 25 per cent of pre-COVID-19 levels. The demand in urban areas originates mostly from government projects. The dealers in western region expect demand to rise only post-Diwali, the report revealed.