Coronavirus outbreak: Subramanian says opportunity for India to expand exports

The coronavirus outbreak in China provides an opportunity for India to expand exports, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said.

India is one of China's leading trade partners in Asia and has a huge trade deficit with that country.

"It's very hard to say how this will manifest in terms of India's trade relations with China. If we go by the experience of SARS (outbreak), India was not affected that much.

"But, the coronavirus outbreak in China provides a good opportunity to India to expand trade and follow an export-driven model," Subramanian said at the Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta.