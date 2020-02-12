Coronavirus outbreak: EIU lowers global growth forecast

The Economist Intelligence Unit has revised downwards its global growth forecast for 2020 to 2.2%, from 2.3% previously, citing new risks that have emerged following the novel coronavirus outbreak in China.

The virus originated in Wuhan, a city of around 11.3 million people in central Hubei province, China, and has spread to most provinces in mainland China and overseas.

"The Chinese authorities are taking unprecedented quarantine measures to halt the spread of the pathogen, which is likely to have consequences on the global economy," The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) said in a report.