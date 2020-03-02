Coronavirus outbreak: Alarm bells ring for Indian manufacturers

Pollyanna de Lima, Principal Economist at IHS Markit has said that alarm bells are ringing for Indian goods producers as the COVID-19 outbreak poses threats to exports and supply chains.

Commenting on February's India Manufacturing PMI which stood at 54.5 from 55.3 in January, Lima said that "businesses became less confident about the year-ahead outlook for output, in turn restricting hiring activity".

A reading above 50 indicates an overall increase compared to the previous month.

"The subdued mood restricted hiring activity in February, with the latest rise in jobs the weakest in three months and only fractional overall," IHS Markit said.