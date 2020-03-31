Coronavirus in India: REC donates Rs 150 crore to PM CARES fund to help fight pandemic

The pandemic of COVID-19 has engulfed the entire world and has posed serious challenges for the health and economic security of millions of people worldwide. In India too, the spread of coronavirus has been alarming and is posing severe health and economic ramifications for our country.

REC Limited, a Navratna CPSE and the country’s leading financier of the power-sector projects under the administrative control of Ministry of Power has pledged to donate ₹ 150 crore to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund to support India's fight against coronavirus. Besides a one-time contribution of ₹ 150 crore to the newly-formed emergency fund, REC Limited’s employees will voluntarily contribute one day’s salary to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to aid the government’s efforts to fight against the coronavirus. REC is committed to participating in corporate India’s response to COVID-19 through funds, community welfare plans and through leveraging its expertise to offer assistance.

REC Limited has already rolled out various preventive measures at its Corporate Office and all its Regional offices to protect the employees and their families against the spread of novel coronavirus.

REC Limited (formerly Rural Electrification Corporation Limited) is a Navratna NBFC focusing on Power Sector Financing and Development across India. Established in 1969, REC Limited has completed over fifty years in the area of its operations. It provides financial assistance across the power-sector value chain. Apart from this, REC is also the nodal agency for Govt. of India flagship schemes in the Power sector like Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY), Saubhagya, etc.