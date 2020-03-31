Coronavirus in India: IRCON donates Rs 5 Crore to PM CARES fund to help fight pandemic

Ircon International Limited (IRCON) has come forward to provide a financial assistance of Rs. 5 Crore to Prime Minister CARES Fund through CSR fund and employees contribution. Shri S. K. Chaudhary, Chairman & Managing Director, IRCON said that due to Covid-19, the current situation in India is unprecedented and this amount would be utilized towards fighting COVID-19.

Further, Shri S. K. Chaudhary said that the world is facing the menace of COVID-19, of which India is no exception. As we all know, even the most developed countries are struggling hard to find a way to overcome this and salvage the situation. The world over, this pandemic is causing a constant blow to the economies and the very fabric of human lives and there should be every effort to thwart a socio-economic collapse.

Shri S. K. Chaudhary added that, IRCON stands strongly by the society in these testing times. As a responsible corporate, IRCON will work towards implementation of all precautionary measures to deal with the pandemic. There is every reason and moral responsibility on the part of every Indian citizen to come forward and show urgency in extending a helping gesture, with what is at our command.

Mr. Chaudhary urged all the employee of the IRCON to make a very humble beginning, at this crucial moment, by donating one day’s salary, to begin with. And instill a sense of purpose for being part of this national cause, which was overwhelmingly applauded and supported by IRCON employees.