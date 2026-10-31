Corona Remedies Reports Robust Q2 FY27, Revenue Up 22.2% To ₹441.2 Crore; Chronic Business Drives Growth

Corona Remedies |

Mumbai: Corona Remedies Limited on October 30, 2026, announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026, reporting significant growth in revenue and profit.

Financial Performance

The company's revenue from operations increased to ₹441.2 crore in Q2 FY27 from ₹361.1 crore in Q2 FY26. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 22.3 per cent to ₹96.0 crore, up from ₹78.5 crore in the same period last year. EBITDA margin remained consistent at 21.7 per cent.

Half-Year Performance

For the half year ended September 30, 2026, Corona Remedies recorded a 22.0 per cent increase in revenue from operations to ₹863.6 crore, compared to ₹707.7 crore in H1 FY26. Net profit after tax for the half year stood at ₹120.4 crore, marking a 22.2 per cent rise from ₹98.5 crore in the previous year.

Business Highlights

Corona Remedies stated it continues to be one of the fastest-growing companies among the top 30 Indian pharmaceutical companies. The company has four brands with annual sales exceeding ₹100 crore, with one brand crossing ₹200 crore as per MAT September 2026.

Chronic Business Growth

The chronic and semi-chronic segments contributed 71.2 per cent to the company's revenue in Q2 FY27, an increase from 67.7 per cent in Q2 FY26. Growth in this segment was approximately 350 basis points higher than the company's overall growth.

ANVISA Certification

Corona Remedies also received Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification from Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA). This certification covers its manufacturing facility in Bhayla, Ahmedabad, for both oral solid dosage and women's hormone production lines.

Management Commentary

Nirav K Mehta, Managing Director and CEO, Corona Remedies, said domestic business grew 22.9 per cent, which was ahead of the Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IPM) growth of 12 per cent. Mehta added that the chronic portfolio grew at nearly twice the rate of its market segment.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.